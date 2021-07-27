New World: Closed beta peaks at 200,000 players

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

New World Beta has been a success so far with over 200,000 players taking part last weekend, database figures have revealed.

Amazon Games' upcoming online role-playing title will come out at the end of next month and they have been running a test period which is set to run until 3rd August.

Having previously been scheduled to release in May 2020, New World is set in the 1600s where war is raging on the fictional island of Aeternum in the Atlantic Ocean, where three factions, Marauders, Syndicate and Covenant battle for supremacy.

From what we have seen so far, the landscape and visual aspects gave off eye-catching and attractive optical where you collect, craft and complete quests while taking on this stunning world that you find yourself in.

Because of this, New World has attracted huge interest and has amassed a seismic number of players in a short space of time.

New World Beta

It's safe to say that the beta test period has been a success so far, with SteamDB revealing that the game eclipsed the 200,000-mark on Sunday 25th July 2021

To be more precise, 200,856 players were online at once during that day, with the highest 24-hour peak being 167,728 and over 60,000 currently active.

It is not too late to take part in the beta. Gamers that have pre-ordered New World can register to participate right here and get involved in a game that huge segments of the gaming community are talking about.

New World will be officially released on 31st August 2021 for Microsoft Windows.

