WWE hasn't held a show in Saudi Arabia since February 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but reports suggest that WWE is going to be returning to the country for a show later on this year.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast, who was the first to report that John Cena would be returning to WWE this year, is reporting that WWE is eyeing up a Saudi Arabia show for later on this year, with October 21 being the reported date for the event.

The tweet does note that the WWE being able to travel to Saudi Arabia does depend on travel restrictions, but the company is reportedly intent on holding a show in the country this year.

This will not be the first international tour for WWE after COVID, however. The company has already announced a tour of the United Kingdom for September, which you can read more about by clicking here.

The last WWE show in Saudi Arabia, the February 2020 Super ShowDown event, was headlined by the infamous Goldberg vs. The Fiend match where the WWE Hall of Famer beat Bray Wyatt to win the Universal Championship.

Speaking of Goldberg, it remains unclear whether the WCW icon is going to be at the next Saudi Arabia show. Goldberg works on a two-match per-year deal with WWE right now, and he looks to be wrestling his second match of 2021 next month at SummerSlam against Bobby Lashley.

WWE has yet to officially confirm any plans for a 2021 Saudi Arabia show, so stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any more on that.

