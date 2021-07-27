Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence: World’s Edge Map Will Receive Huge Update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence will soon be released and the gaming community will be thoroughly excited to hear that the map World’s Edge will receive a huge update during the new season.

The battle royale game has already revealed a lot around the new season and even treated fans to a gameplay trailer this week.

The Apex community will also be treated to a new Legend named Seer, and he is similar to Bloodhound as he is a tracker.

Expectations are high, but Apex have delivered great content everytime a new season has come out and no doubt they will do the same again for Emergence.

World’s Edge Map Will Receive Huge Update in Season 10 of Apex Legends

Alongside new weapons, bug fixes and the new Legend coming to Apex in Emergence, we will also see World’s Edge change and give players a new experience when they want to play the game.

Map changes are very exciting as it keeps engagement for the game high, and it seems like this will be the biggest update yet as World Edge continues to be torn apart.

Apex will overhaul the map and change some of the favourite and most popular Points of Interest when Emergence arrives.

Despite some of the POI’s being very popular and hotspots for players to drop into, new changes are always needed in a battle royale game and no doubt the changes will be great ones that are enjoyed by the community.

For now, we do not know what these changes will be as Apex is wanting to keep it as a surprise.

This new season looks like it could be the most exciting yet and we for sure cannot wait until it is released.

