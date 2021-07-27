Nottingham Forest Transfer News: Chris Hughton eyeing move for 25-year-old ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the 2021/22 Championship campaign set to kick-off next month, Nottingham Forest will be desperate to give their supporters something to shout about at the City Ground.

After narrowly missing out on the play-offs in 2019, the Reds ultimately failed to make any progress in the second-tier last season as a lack of consistency at this level resulted in them finishing 17th in the league standings.

Having previously achieved a great deal of success in this division during his managerial career, Chris Hughton knows exactly what it takes to thrive in the Championship and thus will be confident in his ability to transform Forest's fortunes.

However, the scale of the club's ambition for the upcoming campaign may depend on whether the 62-year-old is able to get his transfer recruitment spot-on this summer.

If recent reports are anything to go by, Hughton could be about to back-up the signing of Ethan Horvath by lining up a move for an individual who featured regularly for his current side last season.

According to Hull Live, Forest are currently tracking Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill's situation at Excelsior ahead of a potential swoop.

The 25-year-old is understood to be on a list of targets for Hughton who is looking to bolster his options in the left-back position following Yuri Ribeiro's departure.

Linked with a shock move for Derby County defender Lee Buchanan last week, it will be intriguing to see whether Forest decide to switch their focus to signing Ormonde-Ottewill if their arch-rivals refuse to do business with them in the coming weeks.

The left-back made 25 appearances for Excelsior in the Eerste Divisie last season as his side clinched a mid-table finish.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Ormonde-Ottewill will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods at this level for Forest, Hughton ought to take a cautious approach when it comes to committing to a move.

When you consider that the defender has yet to make a single appearance in the Championship during his career, it may take him some time to adjust to life at the City Ground.

With Forest needing to pay a fee to secure Ormonde-Ottewill's services, Hughton will need to be certain that the full-back will be an upgrade on Gaetan Bong as he cannot afford to waste a significant chunk of his budget on one player.

If there are doubts relating to the defender's suitability for the Championship, the Reds ought to switch their focus to drafting in a player who has a proven track-record of delivering the goods in this division.

