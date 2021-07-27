WWE RAW: Fans are divided as Nikki A.S.H makes her debut as new Women's Champion

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Almost a Superhero Nikki A.S.H made her first entrance as the WWE RAW Women's Champion last night.

The Scot introduced the latest Monday night instalment as she rocked the red brand belt for the first time in her career.

However, her first appearance as the new champion has divided the fanbase.

Nikki A.S.H claimed the title on last week's episode of RAW, just as Charlotte Flair was beginning her reign. The Queen had defeated former champion Rhea Ripley the weekend prior at Money in the Bank, taking back her place on the throne.

Flair hadn't won the RAW Women's Championship since 2016, and after an ongoing feud with The Nightmare, she finally got her hands on the belt once again.

But after meeting with Ripley again the next day on RAW, Flair would see her dreams crushed as Nikki A.S.H sprinted ringside to cash in her MITB briefcase.

Supporters have been split on the Scot ever since she unveiled her new superhero gimmick. While many are loving her new image, there are a lot of fans who are missing the old Nikki Cross.

After she was defeated by Flair in last night's main event, a debate started on Twitter over whether Nikki A.S.H is suited to being the RAW Women's Championship title holder.

A number of WWE supporters are calling for Nikki to return to her old gimmick and others are flat out disregarding her ability as a wrestler. However, there are a lot of fans in her corner who are currently enjoying the energetic Scot being the new face of RAW.

But will she be the women's champion for much longer? The Almost Superhero has challenged Flair to a rematch next week and a triple threat showdown at SummerSlam will see Nikki put her title on the line against The Queen and Rhea Ripley.

You can watch every single episode of Monday Night Raw in the lead up to SummerSlam live here in the UK on BT Sport.

