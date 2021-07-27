Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE announced the stacked 'Summer of Cena' schedule last week, and while John Cena was advertised for last night's episode of Monday Night Raw, the Hollywood megastar didn't appear on the actual broadcast and only wrestled a dark match after the show.

As can be seen from the tweet below, John Cena appeared after Monday Night Raw went off the air last night, teaming with Riddle to take on MACE and T-BAR, formerly of RETRIBUTION.

This comes after Riddle and Cena shared the ring on last week's episode of Monday Night Raw, if only for a fleeting second for a quick comedy segment at the top of the show.

Unsurprisingly, it was John Cena and Riddle that picked up the win in the tag team match at the T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City after Raw last night.

This is certainly not the first time that John Cena has wrestled since returning to WWE at Money in the Bank earlier this month.

After Friday Night SmackDown last week, John Cena teamed with Dominik and Rey Mysterio to take on the team of Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos, which you can find out more about by clicking here.

WWE then put on the same match the following night at the WWE Supershow event, the non-televised live event the company has put on since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While not officially confirmed at the time of writing, it is still expected that WWE is going to have John Cena face the aforementioned Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam in Las Vegas next month.

