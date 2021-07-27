Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao makes his ring return against Errol Spence Jr at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena next month - with three welterweight titles on the line.

Pacquiao, 42, last entered the ring professionally in 2019 in an intriguing matchup against former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman Jr to claim his 62nd career win.

In his next bout, the legendary Filipino will face top American boxer Spence Jr, who has been nicknamed 'The Truth', for the vacant Ring magazine title.

Texas native Spence Jr, 31, defeated Danny Garcia in his comeback fight in December 2020 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

And they will also share the bill with Cuban Olympian Yordenis Ugas, who will make his highly anticipated return in a 12-round welterweight clash against an unnamed opponent.

Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr Fight Date

PBC and Fox have confirmed Pacquiao's super-fight with Spence Jr will take place in Las Vegas on 21 August.

Floyd Mayweather, who beat the likes of Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez and Ricky Hatton in his Hall of Fame boxing career, recently offered to help assist Spence Jr in his preparations for his mega bout against Pacquiao.

But the Filipino superstar had a few choice words for his former rival as he claimed Spence Jr is 'better than Mayweather'.

“Errol don’t need to have advice from Mayweather," Pacquiao, known as the 'Pac Man', told reporters at a press conference in Los Angeles.

“I believe Errol is better than Mayweather. He’s a [better] fighter than Mayweather.

“He could teach Mayweather how to fight toe-to-toe.”

He later added: “I’m not like other boxers who fight only for the money. They will challenge non-boxers just for the money.

"As for me, I want a real fight. I fight to challenge the best. I'm not like some who are in it just for money.

"Some challenge non-boxers to get paid. I want the best. If I'm fighting for money, I'd have picked some scrub. This is a real fight."

Spence Jr, 31, also holds the WBC and IBF belts.

The 31-year-old, from Dallas, admitted he was flattered by Pacquiao's comments but insists he will not allow himself to take his eyes off the ball.

Spence Jr, who was born in New York, replied: “It is a great compliment. But Manny Pacquiao is the kind of guy that can lull you to sleep.

"He’ll give you a lot of compliments, gratitude and things like that. Then as soon as the bell rings, he’s jumping all on you. I will take it.”

