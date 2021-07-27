Tyron Woodley confident of knocking out Jake Paul

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyron Woodley backs himself to knock out YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul when the two go head to head at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, USA.

The two fighters will face off in a hugely anticipated professional boxing matchup at the end of next month which many across the online community are talking about in length.

Both Woodley and Paul have been going backwards and forwards with the trash-talking for weeks, with the latter even setting his sights on other world-class boxers.

Despite having never fought in a professional fight before, Woodley has a decorated MMA background after winning the UFC world welterweight championship and is best known for his ferocious punching power and strikes.

His opponent, Paul, has three KOs from his first three fights, none of which were against professional boxers either as he aims to take his career more seriously going forward.

Tyron Woodley makes Jake Paul promise

However, Woodley stands in his way and attempted to lay down the gauntlet with fight night just over four weeks away and spoke to TMZ Sports ahead of his upcoming fight with Paul.

“I plan on knocking him out, man. I just feel like all my training is to provide violence,” Woodley said.

“Everyone wants to make a prediction of what round, but you don’t even know what you’re going to eat for breakfast tomorrow,” Woodley said. “You’re going to tell me what round you’re knocking me out in? No. I’m knocking him out.”

The war of words is likely to continue right up until 29th August when the two fighters eventually step into the ring with each other.

That being said, it will be interesting to see who prevails with the mind games and whether it will affect their performance on fight night. Time will tell.

