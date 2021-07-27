Celtic Transfer News: Major Update on Odsonne Edouard's future at the club

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brighton are set to face competition from Crystal Palace in the race to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, the Daily Mail reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Odsonne Edouard?

The report discloses that the Seagulls will make an offer for the Frenchman after the Hoops take on Midtjylland in the Champions League second qualifying round on Wednesday.

But Brighton's fierce rivals Crystal Palace are also interested in the 23-year-old. The Palace link is nothing new, as The Guardian's Ed Aarons recently described Edouard as a 'potential target' for the Eagles.

However, The Daily Mail have insinuated their interest is a little more concrete than Edouard simply being a possible target, and suggested Brighton and Palace will be competing with each other to land the centre-forward.

How much could Celtic get for Edouard?

A recent Tweet by SportItalia reporter Rudy Galetti stated that Brighton had already made a €25m (£21.4m) bid for the striker, and that talks were ongoing between the clubs.

The Daily Mail report takes a slightly different stance - suggesting an offer is yet to be made - but shares a similar transfer fee. They claim that a £20m offer will be tabled following the Hoops' trip to Denmark.

So it would appear an offer upwards of £20m is the right ballpark for what Celtic can expect to receive for Edouard this summer. Although there is a key aspect here that plays straight into the Hoops' hands.

How could Crystal Palace's interest benefit Celtic?

Brighton and Palace are fierce rivals, and neither side will want to lose out to the other in a battle to sign a player.

With that in mind, perhaps a bidding war could take place for the forward. If Brighton do bid £20m, the onus will be on Crystal Palace to improve it and beat the Seagulls to agreeing a deal with Celtic.

That gives the Scottish side leverage to drive up Edouard's asking price and essentially play his suitors off against each other.

Even if Palace don't end up making a rival offer, their interest alone gives Celtic just cause to turn down Brighton's first bid and demand more.

When could Edouard leave Celtic?

If it's true that no bid will be made until after the game against Midtjylland, that can only be good news for Celtic.

Any win in Denmark will not only keep alive the Hoops' bid to reach the Champions League group stages, but it will also guarantee Europa League group stage football, which would be a good start to Ange Postecoglou's reign as manager.

It will be interesting to see what the club's stance on Edouard is if Celtic defeat Midtjylland. The Hoops might well inform any interested clubs that the striker won't be sold until they are knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers.

That does carry an element of risk, as Edouard could suffer an injury in the next qualifying round.

But Celtic might see that as a gamble worth taking, as the chances of reaching the Champions League will increase with Edouard, who scored 22 goals last season, in the team.

