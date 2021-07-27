Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

They may have been almost 6,000 miles away, but just watch how friends and family of Olympic swimmer Tom Dean go absolutely insane as he takes gold in a historic men’s 200-meter freestyle final.

Bringing back warm memories of England’s Euro victories earlier this summer, the crowd in Dean’s hometown of Maidenhead can be seen going through the emotions as they anxiously watch the 3am race from his mum’s jam-packed back garden.

And boy was it worth staying up for, as not only did Dean take the gold in an impressive one minute 44.22 seconds, but he was closely followed by flatmate and fellow GB swimmer, Duncan Scott, from Glasgow.

Less than 24 hours since Adam Peaty began Britain’s gold-rush with a dominant display in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke final, Dean and Scott followed suit and made history, getting GB’s first gold and silver swimming one-two in 113 years.

The race started off at blistering speed with South Korean Sunwoo Hwang leading a world record-breaking pace. Dean, who is a proud product of the Bath National Centre Swim Team, was keeping close tabs on the frontrunner from the inside lane.

By the time the lead pack turned onto the home straight, Sunwoo clearly began to tire, and Dean and Scott took the lead, fighting neck and neck for an unforgettable victory.

A delighted Dean pipped his pal with a time which also broke Scott’s British record. Dean looked in shock as he stared up at the scoreboards, before turning his attention and congratulations to his silver medal-winning pal.

Meanwhile, in Maidenhead, Berkshire, the manic celebrations were led by Dean’s mum, Jacquie Hughes, as red flares were set off, and roars of celebration rocked the local neighbourhood, marking a night which will be talked about for decades to come.

Kathleen Dawson, sadly, was unable to replicate their heroics, finishing sixth behind Kaylee McKeown of Australia in the 100m backstroke.

Earlier, Freya Anderson narrowly missed out on the 200m freestyle final, finishing seventh in her semi final in 1:57.10 and 12th overall.

