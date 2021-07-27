UFC 268: Date, Location, Card, UK Start Time And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman will settle the score with Colby Covington at the mega event in New York City.

The Ultimate Fighting Championships will be returning to Madison Square Garden in November, and the main event is expected to be the culmination of a blood feud between Usman and Covington.

Colby Covington is one of the most outspoken fighters in MMA history, and Usman will be looking to again silence doubters of his more mechanical and methodical approach to combat sports.

Here is everything that you need to know ahead of UFC 268:

Latest News

Date

UFC 268 will hopefully be taking place on Saturday, November 6th. However, this has not been officially confirmed by the UFC.

Location

The event will be airing live from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Card

Here's the expected card for UFC 268:

UFC Welterweight Title - Kamaru Usman (c) vs Colby Covington

Other fights are expected to be confirmed over the coming months.

UK Start Time

The main card of UFC 268 will likely begin Sunday, November 7th at 03:00 BST for fans to watch on either BT Sport 1 or BT Sport Box Office.

You can find all of the latest UFC and MMA news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News