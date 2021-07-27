Raphael Varane to Man United: David Ornstein reveals key details of major transfer deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Manchester United are finalising the signing of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Raphael Varane?

Famed journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed on Monday that Varane's switch from Real Madrid to Man United is almost done and will be completed in a matter of hours or days.

The journalist also suggested that there are only the final details to be confirmed as the player has already agreed personal terms with the Red Devils.

It now appears that a deal for the defender is all-but done as details have emerged of the numbers involved in Varane's United transfer.

What are the details of his Man United transfer?

Ornstein claims that Man United are finalising the signing of Varane and agreements are all in place to conclude his move to Old Trafford this summer.

The journalist reveals that United are set to pay £34m for the 28-year-old plus add ons and he will sign on an initial four year contract with the option of a fifth year. Although, there remains one final stumbling block in regards to completing the deal and that's his medical.

A date for Varane's medical reportedly remains unclear due to quarantine restrictions, therefore it remains to be seen when the transfer can be officially wrapped up.

Are Man United on course for a successful transfer window?

Undoubtedly yes.

Man United have already brought in Jadon Sancho this summer after joining the Red Devils for a reported £73m from Borussia Dortmund.

Should Varane be confirmed as the next new recruit at United, they will have improved in both defence and attack on the side that finished second in the Premier League last season with two heavyweight names.

The Manchester outfit are then arguably just two players off having the perfect window, as they could look to target a midfielder and a backup right-back this summer. In the middle of the park there are question marks over Paul Pogba's future meaning he may need to be replaced.

Meanwhile, the only deputy to Aaron Wan-Bissaka is Brandon Williams which suggests that United should add some seniority to their depth in the position.

Saul Niguez and Kieran Trippier are two players that have been tipped to fill those positions in the squad.

Who could leave Man United this summer?

One of the biggest concerns for Man United this summer is Pogba's contract situation. The World Cup winner has less than 12 months remaining on his current deal and it seems that the Red Devils may be forced to sell him.

According to recent reports from The Mirror, Pogba rejected United's fresh proposal of £350,000 per week and is now set to leave the club before the end of the transfer window. Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to pay £45m for the 28-year-old.

The Red Devils have also been tipped to sell Anthony Martial this summer as The Daily Star recently claimed that the Manchester side are eager to offload the Frenchman after signing Sancho.

Tottenham are reportedly interested in recruiting the attacker who has has a price-tag of £50m.

