UFC 266: Date, Location, Card, UK Start Time And Everything You Need To Know

Two Championship bouts will be headlining the UFC 266 card from Las Vegas, Nevada, in September. Nick Diaz will also be back in the octagon to take on Robbie Lawler.



The Ultimate Fighting Championships will be returning to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in September. The co-main events for the night will see the UFC Featherweight and Women's Flyweight Championships be defended.

MMA legends Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler will also be competing on the main card, with the two men competing after their first encounter in April 2004. That fight at UFC 47 saw Diaz stopped by Lawler with punches in the second round.

Here is everything that you need to know ahead of UFC 266:

Date

UFC 266 will be taking place on Saturday, September 25th.

Location

The event will be airing live from T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas in the United States.

Card

Here is the announced card for UFC 266:

UFC Featherweight Title - Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Brian Ortega

- Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Brian Ortega UFC Flyweight Title - Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Lauren Murphy

- Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Lauren Murphy 5 Round Welterweight Contest - Robbie Lawler vs. Nick Diaz

- Robbie Lawler vs. Nick Diaz Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Tatiana Suarez vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Uros Medic vs. Jalin Turner

UK Start Time

The main card of UFC 266 will begin Sunday, September 26th at 03:00 BST for fans to watch on either BT Sport 1.

