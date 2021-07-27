Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Raphael Varane's move to Manchester United is expected to be completed at some time this week.

On Monday, it was confirmed by multiple sources that Real Madrid have agreed to sell the French defender to the Red Devils for a fee of around £35 million plus add-ons.

Varane's current contract with the Spanish club expires next year, which is why United are acquiring him for a relatively cheap price.

The signing is one that could take Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team to the next level in 2021/22.

Varane is revered as one of the best centre-backs in the world, the former Lens man excelling for both Real Madrid and the French national team in recent years.

He's won 19 major honours during his illustrious career so far, including four Champions League titles and a World Cup.

But despite his long list of achievements and glowing reputation, United legend Rio Ferdinand has still issued a word of warning for the defender about the demands of English football.

Ferdinand refuses to get carried away about Varane deal

"On paper it looks a very, very good combination, but he’s got to understand the English game is very different. You’ve got to go to Burnley and places like that," the Englishman said on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE, per Mirror.

"Sometimes it can be up and at ’em, a different style of football in the Premier League to anything he’s played in before.

"Can he deal with it? They’re the questions he’s going to get asked.

"Balls getting wrapped around his ear holes, crosses from different angles that he hasn’t seen on a consistent basis in Spain where they play more on the floor, slower football, slower build up.

"So he’s going to be asked to defend in a different way and that’s where he’s going to have to show his real class, can he adapt? That's the real question.

"I genuinely believe he’s got the tools to do that."

Ferdinand is confident Varane can handle the hostile environment that is the Premier League, but there's clearly a few lingering doubts.

That's understandable, as it's not uncommon for a high-quality foreign player to initially struggle in the English top-flight.

But a footballer of Varane's ilk stands a very good chance of adapting quickly, especially with his sprinter-like pace and strength.

When you factor in that he's still just 28, it really is a deal that, on paper, ticks all the boxes for United.

