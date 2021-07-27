Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Let’s be honest, Conor McGregor has never been one to shy away from controversy or be even slightly sensitive to the struggles and emotional battles of his rivals.

From death threats and homophobic slurs to throwing a steel chair through the window of a bus full of innocent athletes, Conor has always looked to push what’s acceptable in order to grab the attention and intimidate others, but this time many agree he has gone too far.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was Conor’s biggest lightweight nemesis, and their long-standing rivalry often got personal.

Unable to ever get the better of Khabib in the octagon, Conor has continued to send jibs and threats to the now-retired champ.

His latest attack has drawn the wrong kind of attention, as it was clearly mocking the death of Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap, who passed away in July 2020 from complications related to Covid-19.

Many put undefeated Khabib’s early retirement from MMA and the UFC down to the loss of his father and trainer, Abdulmanap.

The pair were incredibly close and Khabib looked like a different man in his final fight, against Justin Gaethje.

The match-up took place only a few months after his tragic loss, and a disconsolate Khabib announced his retirement and paid an incredibly emotional tribute to his father at the close of the fight.

Conor had steered away from commenting on Khabib’s loss, until now. Responding to a tweet from Khabib which included the line ‘Good always defeats evil’, Conor wrote ‘Covid is good and father is evil’.

The heartless comment was quickly deleted from his account, but not before it could be read, quoted, and retweeted by 1000’s of other accounts.

Many fight fans had been supportive of McGregor, who was on the receiving end of a lot of hate after his recent leg break and loss to Dustin Poirier, but this latest callous comment from the insensitive Irishman has left even some of his die-hard followers now turning against him.

