Simone Biles heartbroken as US gymnast forced to withdraw from Tokyo Olympics event

Simone Biles has been forced to pull out of the Olympics artistic gymnastics final.

The 24-year-old, who is regarded by many as the greatest gymnast of all time, has withdrawn from the team event. Team USA will continue their bid for a gold medal without their star performer.

Why has Simone Biles withdrawn from the team gymnastics final?

Biles will not play any further part in this afternoon's final – reports from NBC claim she is struggling with a mental issue.

The four-time gold medallist was left visibly disappointed with her vault routine after an awkward dismount gave Biles her lowest ever score on the apparatus.

Biles was seen leaving the floor with her coach before Team USA confirmed she would not be continuing.

Why is this significant?

The USA are experts when it comes to gymnastics. The final foursome of Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Grace McCallum were considered the favourites to take the top spot in today's team final.

While they still have the capability to win gold, losing Biles will have rocked the camp and nerves will be high as they keep one eye on their teammate and the other on the countries pushing them for first place.

The USA have won team gold at the last two Olympics, finishing top at both London 2012 and Rio 2016.

What happens next for Simone Biles?

Biles' withdrawal may well be a precautionary measure from Team USA ahead of her individual events. She will be hoping to compete in the all-around, vault, balance beam and floor in the coming days.

The reigning champions have fielded a reserve competitor and Biles has remained on the floor to support her teammates as she watches from the sidelines.

This article is being updated in real-time. Come back here for more information shortly as events unfold.

