Seven-year-old boxer Ruby Tucker shows off astonishing reflexes in viral clip

An incredible video of seven-year-old boxer Ruby Tucker showing off her ridiculous reflexes has gone viral.

The clip was first posted on Tucker’s Instagram account, before it was shared on Twitter by ESPN Ringside. It shows Tucker completing a boxing drill with her father Kijuan Tucker. She completes the drill with incredible speed, punching and ducking the foam noodles her dad is holding.

As a result of her astonishing pad work, the video of Tucker has gone viral on Twitter. It has been liked more than 1,200 times and shared nearly 250 times. Social media users have reacted with delight to the clip, with one commenting: "I can’t wait until she’s eligible to fight. She’s a beast in the making. OMG!!!"

Fans have even compared Tucker to Claressa Shields, considered one of the greatest female boxers of all time. The American was a two-time Olympic champion as an amateur boxer, and has held multiple world titles in three weight classes since turning professional.

Tucker started boxing aged three after her father noticed her strength and agility. He started to train her informally using YouTube videos. Inspired by his work with his daughter, Kijuan Tucker last year launched Zilla Boxing Club, a youth boxing gym.

Ruby Tucker now has 38,200 followers on Instagram and regularly posts videos of her drills and sparring sessions. In an interview with New York Post, Tucker revealed she hoped to become a professional boxer when she got older.

"I hope to be a professional boxer one day, like Laila Ali," she said. "She moves forward a lot, and uses one-twos when she does. My friends think it’s really cool that I box, and I teach them moves."

