UFC 267: Date, Location, Card, UK Start Time And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Two title fights will be headlining the UFC 267 card from Abu Dhabi in October 2021. Petr Yan will face Aljamain Sterling in a rematch whilst Jan Blachowicz will defend against Glover Teixeira.

Jan Blachowicz will be defending his 205lb crown when he steps in the octagon with Glover Teixeira on October 30th.

Aljamain Sterling will be defending his UFC Bantamweight Championship for the first time since he won the title on March 6, 2021. Sterling won the belt due to a disqualification ruling given to then Champion Petr Yan.

Here is everything that you need to know ahead of UFC 267:

Latest News

Date

UFC 267 will be taking place on Saturday, October 30th.

Location

The event will be airing live from Abu Dhabi.

Card

Here is the current confirmed card for UFC 267:

UFC Light Heavyweight Title - Jan Blachowicz (c) vs Glover Teixeira

- Jan Blachowicz (c) vs Glover Teixeira UFC Bantanweight Title - Aljamain Sterling (c) vs Petr Yan

UK Start Time

The main card of UFC 267 will begin Sunday, October 31st at 03:00 BST for fans to watch on BT Sport 1.

You can find all of the latest UFC and MMA news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News