Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The latest footage of a Ukrainian heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk working the speed bag has a few Anthony Joshua fans worried.

Despite the old boxing adage that ‘punchbags don’t hit back’ many fight fanatics have been impressed by new clips showing a cool, steely-eyed Usyk working the equipment with pinpoint accuracy and spectacular speed and rhythm.

Fight fans had long been gearing up for the boxing battle of Britain, as Joshua and Tyson Fury were scheduled for an all-English fight, and the winner taking a clean sweep of the belts.

Sadly this epic battle was swiftly put on hold and Fury was forced to face a second rematch with the Bronze Bomber, Deontay Wilder.

(Enter giveaway)

The Joshua camp then had to accept their own mandatory challenger, and the Joshua Usyk fight was announced for September 25th, to be hosted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in North London.

With everyone anxious as to whether Fury can avoid the infamous Wilder right hook for another night, far less fear and credit seem to have been given to Usyk and his chances of downing fan favourite AJ on the champ’s home turf.

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: Date, Odds, Tickets, Stats, Live Stream, Card And Everything You Need To Know

Despite being 34, Usyk is still somewhat of an unknown quantity on the heavyweight stage, having taken the bulk of his 18 boxing battles at cruiserweight.

British fans will have taken note of Usyk’s knockout win over AJ’s pal, Tony Bellew, and his unanimous points victory over fellow British heavyweight, Derek Chisora, but the recent training footage is there as another reminder not to take ‘the Cat Olek’ lightly.

Many AJ fans, include Tony Bellew, have warned Joshua not to underestimate the speed and tactical ability of Usyk.

Joshua will want to avoid a repeat of his shock defeat against Andy Ruiz, in 2019. Despite giving up a huge 38lb weight difference, Usyk showed his pedigree as a fast and nimble fighter against Chisora.

Coming from the same training camp as Vasyl Lomachenko, Uysk has incredible stamina, and is able to attack from tricky angles which can disrupt even the most tactically organized boxer.

1 of 18 Where was Anthony Joshua born? London Southampton Bournemouth Watford

News Now - Sport News