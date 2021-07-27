Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs ready to open transfer talks with Chelsea

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham see Chelsea's Kurt Zouma as part of their "Plan B" in their pursuit of new defensive signings this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kurt Zouma?

Telefoot journalist Julien Maynard recently revealed that Chelsea defender Zouma is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer and the Frenchman has already declined an approach by Wolves.

Everton, Tottenham and Jose Mourinho's Roma are all reportedly interested in signing the defender, with the latter keen to recruit him on a loan deal.

It now appears that the 26-year-old is a secondary option for Spurs in the transfer window and is on their list of targets.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Zouma?

Romano claims that Tottenham's "Plan B" to signing Atalanta defender Cristian Romero would be opening transfer talks to sign three defenders, one of which being Chelsea's Zouma.

The Italian journalist moots a €25m (£21.4m) fee in regards to Zouma, although it's not entirely clear whether that's how much they're prepared to pay or how much they'd need to pay to sign him.

Regardless, signing the former St. Etienne prodigy would require discussions and dealings with Spurs' bitter north London rivals, Chelsea.

According to Salary Sport, Zouma is currently earning a weekly wage of £46,000 and his deal is set to expire in 2023 when he is free to leave for nothing. Therefore, should Chelsea want to maximise the funds they can get for the defender, they'll likely have to sell him this summer.

Why do Tottenham need a new centre-back?

Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld looks to be on the verge of leaving the north London outfit in the transfer window as according to recent reports from The Times, the Belgium international is in talks with Qatar side Al-Duhail over a potential £13m transfer.

Should the 32-year-old leave this summer, there would be a lack of experience in Spurs' backline and only a few senior options in the heart of the defence. Particularly as Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier have been tipped to leave as well.

Recent reports from talkSPORT claimed that the Tottenham pair will be allowed to leave as the club are open to offers for both defenders.

Nuno Espirito Santo is also best known for playing a three at the back system which would mean Spurs need a considerable number of centre-back options next season. Therefore, new signings in that area are essential.

Would Zouma be a good signing for Spurs?

Arguably yes.

At 26 years old Zouma has plenty of years left in the tank and his experience at the highest level could make him a good candidate for Tottenham this summer.

The defender has already won two Premier League titles and more recently lifted the highly coveted Champions League trophy. Zouma has also played at international level for France and is proven in England's top flight having played for Chelsea and Everton.

Zouma would be a safe pair of hands at Tottenham and a player worth pursuing in the remainder of the transfer window.

