It was impossible not to love Jay-Jay Okocha.

The Nigerian is one of the finest entertainers in football history, a player who was able to pull off skill moves befitting of an elite-level freestyler in a professional setting.

Older fans of the Premier League will always cherish the memories from his iconic stint with Bolton Wanderers between 2002 and 2006.

Okocha was absolutely electric in England and he also dazzled for Paris Saint-Germain, Fenerbahce, Eintracht Frankfurt, Qatar SC and Borussia Neunkirchen at club level.

The 47-year-old was an absolute joy to watch live and due to his unique, skill-obsessed playing style, Okocha possesses one of the best highlight reels of any footballer.

The compilation of the Nigerian maverick has attracted a lot of attention on social media in recent days and after watching it the whole way through, it's easy to understand why it's delivered huge numbers on Twitter.

The skills on show from Okocha throughout the video look like clips from FIFA Street, that's how good they are.

Incredible Okocha compilation goes viral

Genius, pure genius from a footballer who embodied the cliche 'the beautiful game'.

The ball just seemed to be glued to Okocha's feet and the way he was then able to manipulate it with an array of flicks and tricks was nothing short of remarkable.

Ronaldinho and Neymar are perhaps the only two footballers in the modern era who can match the Nigerian icon's skill level.

Of course, what sets those two apart from Okocha is their success in other areas of the game, with both scoring way more goals and winning far more trophies.

But based on skill alone, the legendary Brazilian pair are on level terms with Okocha at best - in our humble opinion anyway.

The man who was 'so good they named him twice' is a bonafide legend and we will never tire of watching his best bits.

