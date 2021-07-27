Forza Horizon 5: Gameplay footage revealed in YouTube show

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developer's of Forza Horizon 5 showcased more footage ahead of its upcoming launch.

While the cars are arguably the most important part of the virtual racing simulation series, the game's environment is also equally as significant as far as gaming experience is concerned, with the game being set in Mexico for the first time in the series' history.

Playground Games have been hard at work to ensure that the latest Forza title is the best that it possibly can be, with the franchise making its next-generation debut on Xbox Series X/S. Although at this stage, it is unclear whether PC players will be able to access the same graphical details that console players will obtain.

While car sounds have been the topic of conversation in recent weeks, the developers moved on to focus on the different landscapes.

Read more: Forza Horizon 5: Latest News, Release Date, Location, Map, Trailer, PS4, Xbox One And Everything You Need To Know

Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay

This week's Forza Horizon 5: Let’s ¡Go! YouTube show kicked off focusing on all 11 biomes that will feature in the latest game.

The discussion focused on different elements of the environment, including the ripples of water, vegetation, the type of barriers on the side of the streets - even chairs that you will randomly come across from time to time.

Granted, the show did last for 30 minutes but if you are a Forza fan, we recommend that you take some time to watch it. Even though the footage that was shown in-game was a developer's stamp, the graphical detailing was a sight to behold.

All of the Forza Horizon 5 biomes that will feature are Canyon, Tropical Coast, Farmland, Arid Hills, Jungle, Living Desert, Rocky Coast, Sand Desert, Swamp, Urban City of Guanajuato and Volcano, all of which provide different environments, ground surfaces and levels of detail that dramatically enhances the gameplay.

We are so excited to see more. It is a great time to be a Forza fan!

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News