Naturally, much of the attention at Manchester United has focused around the signing of new players.

While the 2020/21 season certainly ended in disappointment after losing the Europa League final to Villarreal on penalties, it's important to take stock of the progress the club have made under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

That is not to say United are the finished article or that Solskjaer is bullet-proof. Indeed, that progress may very well have a ceiling, which appears to be the main grip amongst the United's manager's naysayers.

Still, with Jadon Sancho and potentially Raphael Varane joining the club this summer, these are undoubtedly exciting times for United, who are in a much stronger place (on paper) than they were at the end of last season.

So, what about the outgoings?

According to ESPN, United would be prepared to sell up to eight players were they to receive the right offer, further raising funds amind links with a move for England international, Kieran Trippier.

The eight players Man Utd could sell this summer

The report suggests all of Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Alex Telles, Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, Daniel James, Brandon Williams and Andreas Pereira are up for sale at the right price this summer.

Of that octet, Martial and Lingard would largely be the headline exits, particularly given the latter's successful loan stint at West Ham United for the second half of last season. Telles, meanwhile, would be another big-name exit and has been linked with Jose Mourinho's Roma after failing to oust Luke Shaw as the club's first-choice left-back.

Given the Brazilian, Williams and Dalot all look available for transfer, a move for Trippier makes even more sense. Able to operate on either defensive flank, perhaps there's even a chance he could be deployed as a right-wing back, allowing Aaron Wan-Bissaka to move into central defence as part of a back-three.

