Tokyo Olympics: Who will Team GB & the US meet in the women’s football quarter-finals?

The quarter-finalists of the women’s football tournament at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been decided. Eight teams successfully progressed through the group stages to reach the knockout round at the Games.

We have been treated to a plethora of world-class performances, stunning goals, and unexpected upsets during the tournament so far. Following an unpredictable group stage, GiveMeSport Women runs through the quarter-final matchups.

Canada vs Brazil – July 30th, 09:00 BST

Canada progressed from the group stage after finishing as runners-up in Group F. They drew their opening match against hosts Japan 1-1, before edging past Chile 2-1. A 1-1 draw against Britain secured their place in the knockout stages.

Brazil await in the quarter-finals. Led by football legend Marta, the side overwhelmed China 5-0 and got past Zambia 1-0. They drew 3-3 with the Netherlands, however, and finished second in Group F with an inferior goal difference to the Dutch.

Great Britain vs Australia – July 30th, 10:00 BST

Team GB had little opportunity to prepare for Tokyo 2020, but showed no signs of this in the group stage. They comfortably beat Chile 2-0, before defeating Japan 1-0 and drawing 1-1 with Canada. Despite low expectations back in Britain, the team finished top of Group E.

Next up for Team GB is Australia. The Matildas had a difficult task in Group G – branded the “Group of Death” – and finished in one of the best third-placed spots. They opened their account with a 2-1 victory over New Zealand, but lost 4-2 to Sweden and drew 0-0 with the US.

Sweden vs Japan – July 30th, 11:00 BST

Sweden have slowly earned a reputation as gold medal favourites in the women’s football tournament, appearing dominant in a tricky Group G. They stunned the US 3-0 in their opening match, before overcoming Australia 4-2. Sweden then triumphed 2-0 against New Zealand to progress into the knockout stages as the winners of their group.

In contrast, hosts Japan will be disappointed with their start to the tournament. They drew 1-1 with Canada, lost 1-0 to Team GB and just got past Chile 1-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals as the other best third-placed team.

Netherlands vs the United States – July 30th, 12:00 BST

The Netherlands have been scoring goals for fun in the group stage, but have also conceded a significant amount at the other end. The reigning European champions first thumped Zambia 10-3, before drawing 3-3 with Brazil. Their emphatic 8-2 victory against China saw the Dutch top Group F on goal difference.

A rematch of the 2019 World Cup final awaits for the Netherlands. Luckily for the Dutch, the US do not appear to be the same team as the side which took their fourth world title in France two years ago. They were stunned 3-0 by Sweden in their opening match, but made amends with a 6-1 victory against New Zealand. The mood plummeted once again after a 0-0 draw with Australia, however, and the four-time Olympic champions finished second in Group G.

