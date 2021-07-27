Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

During a training run ahead of the BMX quarter-finals, reigning world champion Niek Kimmann collided with an official who was attempting to cross the course.

The Dutchman had just come off a banked corner on the Olympic track going full speed before he struck the official who had little time to move out of the way.

Kimmann was the one who identified the victim as an Olympic official when he posted a clip of the collision on his personal Instagram account.

Kimmann was first to get back on his feet following the crash, but the official looked to be in quite some pain after falling hard onto the tarmac.

The Instagram clip has amassed almost 100,000 views in one day, with Kimmann’s caption reading:

“So this is what happened today. Hit an official that wanted to cross the 2nd straight. Hope the official is O.K. My knee is sore, but I will do my best to be ready for Thursday! Thanks everyone for the messages, appreciate it!”

This wasn’t the first biking incident for the Netherlands in Tokyo as mountain biker Mathieu van der Poel suffered a hip injury after a nasty fall during a rocky descent.

Tokyo 2020 is the fourth edition of the Olympic Games that features BMX as an official sport. Kimmann finished seventh in Rio five years ago and will have his sights set on a podium finish in Tokyo.

His compatriot, Jelle van Gorkom, took home the silver medal in Brazil, finishing just behind the USA’s Connor Fields.

After clinching the BMX Supercross World Cup title in 2019, Kimmann is a clear favourite ahead of the looming medal rounds.

The BMX quarter-finals take place on Thursday, July 29, which will be followed by the semi-finals and medal rounds a day later at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

