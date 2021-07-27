Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Erling Braut Haaland has been linked with a mega-money move to Chelsea for quite some time now.

The 21-year-old is perhaps the most sought-after player in world football at this moment in time following his meteoric rise over the past two years or so.

Haaland first burst onto the scene at Red Bull Salzburg, before joining Borussia Dortmund in January of 2020.

With the German club, he's averaging pretty much a goal per appearance, which is why the likes of Chelsea are being linked with a €175 million move for the Norwegian prodigy this summer.

However, despite the endless reports of nine-figure bids being submitted for Haaland, the player appears to be nowhere close to leaving Dortmund.

The man himself is even a tad puzzled by the whole situation, the Leeds-born striker stating in an interview that he hopes the whispers of Chelsea's enormous bid are "just rumours".

“Before yesterday I haven't talked to my agent in a month... you’ve got to tell me," Haaland said to Sky Sport when asked about the reported interest from the Blues.

"But I hope they are just rumours, as €175 million would be a lot of money for one person."

It does sound like a move to Chelsea is not happening this summer, which is not overly surprising after Jadon Sancho was sold to Manchester United.

Are Dortmund really prepared to lose two of the world's best young players in one transfer window? You would think not.

In a separate interview with BILD, Haaland was quick to remind the world that he still has three years left on his current contact at the German club.

“First of all I have three years left on my contract," the striker said. "I’m enjoying my time here. But of course the trophy was important because that's what I want."

So it looks like Chelsea - and any other club interested in Haaland - will have to wait at least another year before they can think about signing the future Ballon d'Or winner.

Next summer, the Norway international will be available for just €75 million due to a release clause in his contract.

But that figure will likely just be the start of an enormous bidding war between several members of Europe's elite...

