Tokyo Olympics Gymnastics: Team GB bronze ‘just incredible’ says Beth Tweddle

Great Britain claimed their first medal in the women’s gymnastics team event in 93 years after winning bronze in Tokyo.

Britain last achieved a medal in this event at the 1928 Games in the Netherlands but the team of Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan plus twins Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova scored 164,096 points to finish ahead of Italy and Japan.

It’s a remarkable achievement by the British quartet, especially given they were seventh after the first two pieces of apparatus. In the end, it was Morgan’s final floor display, which scored 14.033 points which got the team over the line.

Former British gymnast Beth Tweddle, who won an individual bronze medal at London 2012, told BBC the result was “just incredible.”

"They've done so well, we knew in qualification they had really small errors that they could rectify and they did," she said.

"They had 12 weeks out of the gym completely, when we know some of the other countries were still in the gym training.

"I felt sick towards the end because I could see they were so close and I just thought 'you can do this’."

While Britain were understandably delighted at winning bronze, it was the Russian Olympic Committee who took gold, ahead of the United States.

The US had been favourites leading into the competition and were defending champions from Rio in 2016. However, they lost four-time gold medallist Simone Biles to a medical issue and struggled thereafter.

Biles is regarded by many as the greatest gymnast of all time but reports from NBC claim she is struggling with a mental issue right now.

The US icon has still qualified for all five individual events, though it is unclear at this stage whether she will compete.

