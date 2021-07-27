Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

As boxing fans across the globe already know, Anthony Joshua’s highly anticipated bout with Tyson Fury was postponed due to Deontay Wilder’s arbitration victory.

The Battle of Britain was originally going to take place on August 14 in Saudi Arabia.

Thus, Wilder and Fury will be going toe-to-toe on October 9, while AJ will take on mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk on September 25.

While the world waits for a new AJ-Fury date, Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn may have just revealed when the fight could take place.

In an interview with talkSPORT Breakfast, Hearn said: “We wanted to do it in December.

“But I think with AJ fighting September 25, Fury now delayed until October, I think February is more realistic.

“They had a huge offer from Saudi Arabia to do the fight there.

“Ultimately in the fight game, which is extremely dangerous and these guys are putting themselves on the line, it is about generating as much money for the fight as possible.

“With fans back in the UK is that an option? Las Vegas? We’ll see.

“But first things first, let’s just beat Usyk, because if that doesn’t go to plan we can forget about it.”

With a February 2022 fight date potentially on the cards, it would make sense for a formal announcement to come after the Fury-Wilder bout in less than three months.

Hearn was also adamant that nothing will be set in stone until AJ and Fury have fought their respective opponents.

When asked whether he has begun talks to formalize a new date, Hearn replied: “No, no talks with anyone because I don’t wanna waste my time.

“I spent six months wasting my time so let’s get these fights out of the way and let’s see what happens.”

Clearly a frustrated figure, Hearn is taking no chances on the fight falling through once again.

Boxing fans will now remain hopeful that the esteemed promoter will work his magic again and get AJ-Fury finalized (for real this time).

