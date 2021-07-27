Tokyo Olympics: Vivianne Miedema breaks Christine Sinclair's historic goal record

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

For an athlete as influential as Vivianne Miedema, breaking records is something that comes naturally. But the Dutch talisman's latest achievement will be one that will stay with her until the end of her career.

After the Netherlands beat China 8-2 in their final group stage match, Miedema made history by beating Christine Sinclair's long-standing Olympic goalscoring record.

What is the record Vivianne Miedema has broken?

Sinclair is viewed as one of the greatest women's footballers of all time and currently holds a number of records, including the most international goals scored by a male or female player. With an astonishing 187, the 38-year-old is clear of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Ferenc Puskás.

The Canadian legend, who is competing in Tokyo this year, had a record seven goals to her name in a single Olympic campaign. But Miedema is arguably enjoying the tournament of her life and has knocked Sinclair off her pedestal.

After finishing top of their group, the Netherlands scored a whopping 21 goals across three fixtures. Miedema was responsible for eight of those goals, writing her name in Olympic history at her first ever Games.

What other records does Vivianne Miedema hold?

Miedema is currently her country's top scorer – with more goals than anyone across both the men's and women's game. The 25-year-old boasts 79 goals in 98 appearances for the Netherlands.

On the domestic stage, the striker is the all-time leading Women's Super League scorer. She made the move to Arsenal from Bayern Munich in 2017 and has a total of 59 goals in England's top flight.

Miedema's efforts for the Gunners saw her overtake Nikita Parris' previous record and her unstoppable influence in front of goal ensures she continues to be a constant threat to anyone who comes close to setting a new record.

The Netherlands are now into the quarter-finals of the Olympic women's football tournament, where they will take on Team USA on July 30th.

You can keep up to date with all the action happening at the Olympic women's football tournament with our 'Everything You Need to Know' guide, along with the full list of quarter-final fixtures here.

