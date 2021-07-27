Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Gilbert Burns 'not confident' in Woodley win

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC Welterweight Gilbert Burns does not have confidence in Tyron Woodley as he prepares to face Jake Paul.

Gilbert Burns recently spoke to TMZ Sports on the upcoming Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley boxing fight for SHOWTIME. The 170lb fighter was not shy when it came to his opinion on the former UFC fighter, and his chances against YouTuber turned pro-boxer Jake Paul.

Burns has a win over Woodley in the octagon, going to a unanimous decision after five rounds at UFC on ESPN: Woodley vs Burns. Gilbert Burns dominated the fight, and it was the second in a downwards spiral for the former UFC Welterweight Champion, Tyron Woodley.

Woodley lost two other fights following that contest in March 2020 and was subsequently dropped from the UFC roster.

Gilbert Burns on Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

“I don’t see any easy fight for Tyron Woodley", Gilbert Burns would begin. "And I see the pressure’s on Tyron Woodley. He has to win that fight; otherwise, it’s going to be harder to recover from."

"So a lot of pressure on Tyron Woodley going into this fight,” Burns continued. “I don’t have a prediction for this fight (but) I’m not that confident that Tyron Woodley’s going to pull that one-off.”

Read More: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Date, Tickets, Card, Betting Odds, Live Stream, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

Gilbert Burns would also offer Jake Paul some advice ahead of the next fight for the polarizing figure. “I think Jake’s gotta stay calm, put pressure on him, watch out for that right hand, but at the same time, when that overhand right comes, it opens up a lot of things,” Burns stated.

“I would tell him to get a good counter, watch out, keep the left hand up, work a lot; he’s bigger than Woodley, so Woodley’s gotta come forward,” Gilbert Burns would conclude. “Anything can happen in this sport. I’m going to watch this one closely — I like this fight.”

(credit to BJPENN.com for the transcription)

There has been much back and forth with the build-up to this fight, with Jake Paul taking to social media to mock his opponent.

Read More: Social media reacts to Jake Paul's witty jibe at Tyron Woodley and Floyd Mayweather.

Despite having a string of 4 losses towards the end of his UFC career, Tyron Woodley is a former UFC Welterweight Champion, with wins over UK star Darren Till, Demian Maia, Robbie Lawler and Carlos Condit.

This contest for Jake Paul is a very different prospect to Ben Askren, who was more versed in grappling than striking. Woodley is dangerous, and Paul may have bitten off more than he can chew here.

You can keep up to date with all the latest Boxing news, rumours and recent controversy right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News