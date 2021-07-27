Sheffield Wednesday Transfer News: Owls seal deal for 26-year-old midfielder

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following the nature of his side's relegation from the Championship earlier this year, Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has unsurprisingly decided to make a host of changes to his squad.

After cutting ties with a host of players who ultimately let the club down last season with their poor displays, the Owls have since managed to draft in some fresh faces in recent weeks.

Jadon Brown, Jack Hunt, Olamide Shodipo and Dennis Adeniran will all be determined to prove their worth to Moore by delivering some impressive performances in the club's pre-season clash with Port Vale this evening.

Meanwhile, Bailey Peacock-Farrell will be hoping to emerge as Wednesday's first-choice shot-stopper in the upcoming campaign after joining the club on a temporary basis earlier today.

Not content with these five arrivals, the Owls have now completed a deal for a player who featured at Championship level last season.

As confirmed by the club's website, Lewis Wing has joined Wednesday on a season-long loan deal from Middlesbrough.

The 26-year-old spent the second-half of the previous campaign on loan at Rotherham United after featuring on a sporadic basis for Boro.

During his time with the Millers, Wing managed to illustrate some real signs of promise in the Championship.

Although he was unable to prevent Rotherham from suffering the same fate as Wednesday, he did provide four direct goal contributions in 20 appearances for Paul Warne's side.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a shrewd move by Moore as Wing may end up thriving in a lower division next season for Wednesday.

A stand-out performer for Rotherham in the Championship during the previous campaign, the midfielder managed to average a club-high WhoScored match rating of 7.11.

Wing also ranked in the top-five at the AESSEAL New York Stadium for tackles per game (2.7), shots per game (1.9), successful dribbles per match (1) and key passes (1.7 per game).

By replicating these performances in League One for the Owls, the former Yeovil Town loanee could play a major role in helping the club achieve a great deal of success at this level.

