Keith Lee returned to WWE television for the first time in five months on last week's episode of Monday Night Raw (July 19), but it's still unclear why the former NXT Champion was missing for so long.

Reports have remained rather vague, but reputable sources have seemed to suggest that Lee's absence has been down to a medical issue as opposed to a problem with WWE creative, but specific details cannot be found as of right now.

Taking to Twitter, Lee said that he has decided it's time to share the full story behind his absence with fans, asking those on social media to give him a few weeks to formulate his thoughts.

Whatever was keeping Keith Lee off WWE TV has seemingly been resolved, as after losing to Bobby Lashley in his return match last week, Lee was defeated by NXT Champion Karrion Kross on this week's show.

Prior to his departure on TV, it seemed like WWE were rather high on Keith Lee, with reports indicating that the former NXT star was going to defeat Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship, before Lee's absence meant Riddle had to be given that slot.

It remains to be seen whether or not WWE is going to push Lee up the card now that he is back on TV, but the fact that he has lost both of his matches since returning isn't the best sign.

Once again, reports regarding why Keith Lee was not on TV for several months are rather scarce, so make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport to find out exactly why the former NXT star was off TV for so long.

