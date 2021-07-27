Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter: Top Promoter Believes Fight Will Take Place In November

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter have been ordered to fight each other by the WBO and a top promoter believes the fight will take place later this year.

The two only have a few weeks to agree a deal for the fight and there is a lot at stake as Crawford currently holds the Welterweight title.

There has been a lot that has gone on in the boxing world, and huge fights like Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder as well as Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk are also happening this year.

It truly is a great time for boxing fans and no doubt we are due for some great spectacles before 2021 comes to a close.

If the fight is not agreed in the next couple of weeks, it would go to a purse bid; however, top promoter Bob Arum believes that this will thankfully not happen.

Speaking to World Boxing News, Arum immediately rubbished claims that October 23rd would be the date for the fight. This is due to the fact that Fury vs Wilder 3 is happening in that month so it would not make sense to make Crawford and Porter fight in the same month too.

Due to this, he said that the fight will be taking place in November. Arum said: “Oct 23 is not in play [for Crawford vs. Porter], and we wouldn’t want to do it in October because it would be a pay-per-view and we already have an October pay-per-view [Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3], so it would be November.”

This is very exciting news and hopefully it is confirmed sooner rather than later. It is also interesting to hear that it will be pay-per-view, so boxing fans will have to check which streaming services will be hosting the event when it is confirmed.

With a belt on the line, the two will be wanting to sort out the deal as soon as possible so that they can focus on training for the big fight.

