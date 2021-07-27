Simone Biles says "there's more to life than gymnastics" after Olympics withdrawal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Simone Biles has given a brave interview following her withdrawal from the Olympic gymnastics team event earlier, which saw the US claim a silver medal behind the Russian Olympic Committee.

The American left the arena after registering her lowest ever Olympic score on the vault but returned to support her team later on.

While visibly disappointed, Biles was the first to congratulate the Russian team, proving she is the ultimate class act.

Following the competition, the 24-year-old gave an interview to a packed mixed zone and opened up about her mental health struggles.

The US star admitted she felt as though she couldn’t continue after her underwhelming vault effort.

“After the performance I did, I just didn’t want to go on,” she said.

"I have to focus on my mental health. I just think mental health is more prevalent in sports right now.

"We have to protect our minds and our bodies and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do.

Biles also spoke of a lack of faith in herself now, compared to five years ago at Rio 2016 where she won four gold medals.

"I don't trust myself as much anymore. Maybe it's getting older. There were a couple of days when everybody tweets you and you feel the weight of the world.

"We're not just athletes. We're people at the end of the day and sometimes you just have to step back.

The 19-time world champion is regarded by many as the best gymnast of all time but arrived in Tokyo with more pressure and expectation than ever before.

“It's so big, it's the Olympic Games. At the end of the day we don't want to be carried out of there on a stretcher,” she conceded.

"I just don't trust myself as much as I used to. And I don't know if it's age - I'm a little bit more nervous when I do gymnastics. I feel like I'm also not having as much fun and I know that."

1 of 15 Which city will the Olympics be held in this year? Beijing Seoul Tokyo Shanghai

News Now - Sport News