Russian MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko has sensationally admitted he would be open to the idea of facing boxing great Roy Jones Jr in a exhibition crossover bout.

The former PRIDE heavyweight champion is set to return to the cage in Moscow on October 23, Bellator president Scott Coker has confirmed.

And in a recent interview with Russian News Agency TASS a few months before his comeback fight, Emelianenko expressed his desire to step into the boxing ring with Jones Jr after his bout with Mike Tyson.

"I don’t quite well understand what the so-called exhibition fight means and perhaps fighters don’t use their full strength when exchanging punches," he told TASS.

"However, it can be interesting [holding a boxing bout], because I previously sparred with Denis Lebedev, among other boxers and I have been practicing boxing since 2000.

"It would be indeed interesting to hold such a boxing match, but not against Internet bloggers or pop singers, not against those, who are outside the world of sports.

"Roy Jones Jr. is a legend of the boxing world of boxing and it would be definitely interesting to meet him in the ring."

And the 44-year-old has given his verdict on how he thinks the bout between Jones Jr and himself would play out.

"I pray that he don’t knock me out, showing what I am really capable of in the sport of boxing," he said.

"I need to watch out for him because he has a distinguished record of fights."

"He will always be the legendary Roy Jones Jr. although he is not capable anymore of showing his insane speed."

Speaking recently to RT, Jones Jr set out his plans on fighting more exhibitions after his draw with Tyson in November 2020 in his comeback at the age of 51 and 'Superman' also called for a boxing match against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

“I’m trying to be a trainer but obviously they want to see me in the role of a trainer as much as a boxer," the 52-year-old said. "So right now, I don’t know. If there’s a good offer, then I’ll take it, and if not, then I'll stay a trainer. I like it.

“I don’t think I will have another fight with [Mike] Tyson. Now he’s getting ready to fight with [Evander] Holyfield. I would like a fight with Anderson Silva or with MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko, that would be a great exhibition fight. We’ll see how it goes.

“I’ve retired, but if something good comes up... They called me about a fight with Glenn McCrory in Dubai. They pay big money there, so we’ll see what comes of it.”

