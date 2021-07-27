Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea had a superb 2020/21 season.

The Blues were struggling at the turn of the year and it looked as if they wouldn't end the season with silverware.

But the decision to replace Frank Lampard with Thomas Tuchel proved to be a masterstroke.

He led the Blues to a top four finish while also helping Chelsea become champions of Europe for the second time.

Chelsea are now one of the best teams in the world once again and it would be tough to improve the side.

Tuchel and Chelsea have identified a player that they think will improve them, though.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have made Jules Kounde their number one target.

The Blues are in advanced talks with Sevilla over transfer for the French defender.

Kounde wants to play in the Champions League and has already agreed personal terms with west London club. He has no problem in signing until 2026.

The 22-year-old, who is a centre-back but is also capable of playing at right-back, has had a brilliant few seasons in La Liga.

One of his best performances for the Spanish club came earlier this year against Barcelona.

Kounde scored and was extremely solid in defence as Sevilla beat Barca 2-0 in the Copa del Rey on February 10.

His highlights from the game have emerged and they show just how good he is.

He looks like a real talent.

At 22 years old, Kounde is already a France international and has established himself as one of La Liga's best defender.

He is far from his prime, too, meaning he is only going to get better.

Chelsea have not yet agreed a fee with Sevilla but he will be a great signing should a deal come to fruition.

