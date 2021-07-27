Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Last week, it was revealed that WWE was tentatively planning to put on the first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament in 2021, and we now know when the tournament is likely to commence.

Confirming the report from Wrestling Inc, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast said that a Queen of the Ring tournament is slated to happen this year, going on to add that the tournament will kick off on the October 8 episode of SmackDown and the October 11 episode of Raw.

It was previously suggested that the Queen of the Ring tournament could be held as a special show on the WWE Network and Peacock, but Zarian's tweet makes it seem as if the tournament matches will take place on Raw and SmackDown, just as they did with the 2019 King of the Ring.

As of right now, there is no word on whether or not a King of the Ring tournament is also slated to take place over the coming months, but previous reports have suggested that a King of the Ring tournament is being planned for either late 2021 or early 2022.

As also reported by Andrew Zarian yesterday afternoon, WWE is planning on returning to Saudi Arabia for a show on October 21. While unconfirmed, some fans have speculated that WWE may be planning the women's tournament to squash any negative PR a Saudi Arabia show may bring.

WWE has yet to confirm the dates for a Queen of the Ring tournament, or if they are even planning on holding one this year, so make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any potential updates or official confirmation on the matter.

