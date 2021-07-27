Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leonardo Bonucci was brilliant for Italy during Euro 2020.

The Juventus defender played a key role as the Azzurri won the trophy for the second time.

He started every game and scored in the final as Italy beat England on penalties.

After his heroics for his country, Bonucci may have had hopes of being named one of Juventus' captain under Massimiliano Allegri.

After all, he captained Juventus numerous times in Giorgio Chiellini's absence in the 2020/21 season and is one of the most experienced players in the side.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

However Allegri, who re-joined the club in the summer, emphatically started that Bonucci will not be one of Juventus' captains this season.

“Bonucci left for one season, he made that decision, so if he wants the captain’s armband he must buy it and play with it in the street. Leo is aware of that," he said, per football-italia.

Absolutely ruthless. Bonnuci left Juventus for AC Milan in 2017, before moving back to Juve a year later.

His relationship with Allegri was said to be rocky and the 53-year-old showed there is no love lost between the two.

Football fans enjoyed the 53-year-old calling out Bonucci in his press conference and you can view some reaction below.

Allegri also confirmed that Chiellini will be captain and Paulo Dybala will be vice-captain.

“In terms of his experience at Juve, Dybala can be the vice-captain because Bonucci left Juventus and then returned, so he had to start from scratch. I expect a lot from Dybala, I’ve spoken to him and he is very motivated."

“The captain and vice-captain are decided depending on how long they’ve been playing in the team. So Chiellini is the most experienced one, followed by Dybala."

No more signings at Liverpool this summer?! Find out why on The Football Terrace...

Allegri also spoke of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Ronaldo is a great player and a smart guy. I spoke to him yesterday as I did with the others,” Allegri said, per Goal.

“I told him that this is an important season and that I am happy to meet him again, now he has more responsibility, because three years ago we had a more experienced team, while now there are younger players.

“I expect a lot from him in terms of responsibility, he is in good condition and he is fit."

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

News Now - Sport News