Celtic Transfer News: Talks progressing well over £2.99m-rated target

Celtic are in talks with Antwerp to sign right-back Aurelio Buta, Voetbalnieuws reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Aurelio Buta?

The report discloses that talks between the clubs are progressing well, and the Hoops have made a bid for the player.

But there is a difference of £854k in valuation between the teams. Celtic have offered €2.5m (£2.137m), whilst the Belgian team are holding out for €3.5m (£2.991m) for the 24-year-old.

How did Buta perform last season?

Buta, who is rated as being worth £3.15m by Transfermarkt, was a regular in the Antwerp first-team last season, making 34 appearances in all competitions.

He actually has experience of playing against a Scottish team, as last term Buta lined up twice against Rangers in the Europa League. It wasn't an experience that he will remember very fondly as the Juliper League side lost 8-6 on aggregate.

Which other right-backs have Celtic tried to sign?

Celtic have been trying to sign a right-back for what seems like weeks now, and as yet none have been brought into the club. It is a position that needs some reinforcements.

Transfermarkt shows that the Hoops have two right-backs - Anthony Ralston and Lee O'Connor - who have yet to make the position their own. Prior to his start against Midtjylland last week, Ralston made only one appearance for the Hoops last season.

Celtic have been linked with a move for Sheffield United right-back George Baldock. The Daily Record reports that he is manager Ange Postecoglou's first choice for the position, but as yet no deal has been done. Rennes' Sacha Boey reportedly turned down a move to the Hoops, and has since signed for Galatasaray.

Another Rennes player, Brandon Soppy, has been linked, with the French side reportedly setting a £4.3m price tag. Derby's Nathan Byrne has recently emerged as a possibility, and now Buta can be added to the list as well.

Should Celtic fans be annoyed at the lack of signings?

Celtic fans have a right to be frustrated with the slow progress of getting players into the club.

The duo of Carl Starfelt and Kyogo Furuhashi will be available soon after they complete the self-isolation process. But the urgency for Celtic to get more signings in was shown when the Bhoys were hammered 6-2 by West Ham in a pre-season fixture at the weekend.

Celtic looked particularly poor in defence in that game, and although centre-back Starfelt should come in to help that, more reinforcements are needed.

One could well be Buta, and Hoops fans will likely want to see a deal completed for the player, especially as it has been reported that talks are progressing well.

Should Celtic miss out on Buta because the club won't pay the extra £854k Antwerp want, the support surely won't be happy.

