Southampton Transfer News: Saints eye title-winner Ferguson tipped for the very top

Southampton are monitoring Manchester United's Phil Jones, as they consider making a move for the defender, according to 90min.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jones?

As many as seven English clubs are keeping an eye on Jones this summer, including Southampton, Newcastle, Everton and West Ham.

The 29-year-old still has two years remaining on his contract but it is understood that United are prepared to allow him to leave for free as they close in on completing the signing of another centre-back, Real Madrid's Raphael Varane.

What is Jones' pedigree?

Jones started his career at Blackburn Rovers, making his Premier League debut for the club in March 2010. It did not take long for him to be spotted by United, who came calling for the 5 foot 11 defender the following year.

He quickly established himself in the first-team at Old Trafford, featuring in 29 league matches in his maiden campaign. The team finished that year trophyless but made amends 12 months later when they won the title in 2012/13.

The 27-cap international has gone on to win several more pieces of silverware with United over the years, including lifting the FA Cup in 2016, before triumphing in the League Cup and Europa League in 2017.

Overall, he has made 224 appearances for the Red Devils in the past decade.

What did Fergie say about Jones?

Back in 2013, Jones looked to be a fine prospect as he won the league at just 21 years of age.

Sir Alex Ferguson retired that year but not before he had showered Jones with praise, which included making a bold prediction about his future.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Ferguson said: "Jones, arguably the way he is looking, could be our best ever player. I think Jones may be one of the best players we have ever had, no matter where we play him.

“At 21 years of age, he is going to be a phenomenal player. I think he can play anywhere on the pitch. He has such a massive influence, with his instinct and reading of the game."

Would this be a good signing for Southampton?

Ferguson rated Jones very highly, and he has represented England at the last two World Cups so he clearly possesses talent to be playing at that level.

However, Jones' form appears to have dropped alarmingly in recent years, which has led to him dropping down the pecking order in Manchester.

His injury record should also be a major concern for the Saints. Jones has suffered a number of setbacks over the years, and he did not play a single minute for United last term due to a knee problem.

Given that he has not played at his best for some time, and his fitness has continuously let him down over the past few seasons, Jones does not seem to be the right option for Southampton to add to their squad this summer, even if he is available for free.

