Errol Spence Jr is the new prince of boxing and America's undefeated champion who has bludgeoned his way to an unbeaten record of 27 wins and 21 knockouts.

The Long Island-born Texas native is currently the unified welterweight champion who has held the IBF title since 2017 and the WBC title since 2019 and has already fought some of the best fighters in the 147-pound division.

At 5 ft 9 in, the 31-year-old American has great height for his division, possesses tremendous boxing skills and although it might not look like it he also packs one hell of a punch. Just ask Chris Algieri.

Throughout his entire career Spence Jr (27-0, 21 KOs), 31, of Dallas, Texas, has faced strong and top opposition on a consistent basis, at one stage even fighting eight times in a single calendar year.

However, the tantalising prospect of a potential super-fight with the likes of Terence Crawford and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez continues to elude him.

At least, that is until a certain boxing legend by the name of Manny Pacquiao decided to reveal to the world that he is coming out of retirement to fight Spence Jr for the IBF and WBC welterweight titles on August 21.

Filipino senator Pacquiao officially announced that his title fight with IBF and WBC titleholder Spence Jr will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao, 42, and Spence Jr, 31, will also contest the vacant Ring magazine welterweight title.

Spence Jr, nicknamed 'The Truth', will be chasing the biggest payday of his career when his highly-anticipated clash with Pacquiao goes ahead on Saturday 21 August 2021. Spence Jr is expected to earn in excess of $5 million for his fight with Pacquiao, plus additional bonuses from the pay-per-view share.

While boxing fans count down the days until the two fighters are back in the ring, we thought it would be a good idea to see how his fight purse stacks up with the rest of his career earnings as well as his total net worth.

Errol Spence Jr career earnings: (Opponent, Earnings, Year)

Alejandro Barrera, $250,000, November 2015

Chris Algieri, $400,000, April 2016

Leonard Bundu, $400,000, August 2016

Kell Brook, $1,200,000, May 2017

Lamont Peterson, $1,200,000, January 2018

Carlos Ocampo, $1,200,000, June 2018

Mikey Garcia, $1,200,000, March 2019

Shawn Porter, $1,300,000, September 2019

Danny Garcia, $1,500,000, December 2020

Total: $8 million

Errol Spence Jr net worth:

According to wealthypersons.com, Spence Jr has a net worth of approximately $8 million, as of 2021.

However, if he can somehow manage to stop Pacquiao in his tracks, that number could go through the ceiling.

