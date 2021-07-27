Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United have done some great business in the summer transfer market.

United have already sealed two deals.

Tom Heaton joined on a free transfer from Aston Villa, while Jadon Sancho completed a £73m deal from Dortmund last week.

United are now close to completing the signing of Raphael Varane.

The Red Devils announced they had agreed a £43m deal with Real Madrid and the deal is now subject to a medical.

According to L'Equipe, per GetFrenchFootballNews, Varane will earn €250,000-per-week (£214,000) at Man United.

That's double what he was earning at Real Madrid. But how does that compare to the Premier League's best-paid centre-backs?

We've listed the top 20 highest-paid centre-backs in England's top tier using Spotrac and other sources below.

20. Ibrahima Konate - £70,000-per-week (per Football Insider)

=18. Joe Gomez - £75,000-per-week

=18. Phil Jones - £75,000-per-week

17. Ben Godfrey - £76,923-per-week

=16. Andreas Christensen - £80,000-per-week

=14. Jonny Evans - £80,000-per-week

=14. Eric Bailly - £80,000-per-week

13. Pablo Marí - £85,000-per-week

12. Nathan Ake - £92,308-per-week

=9. Joel Matip - £100,000-per-week

=9. Antonio Rudiger - £100,000-per-week

=9. John Stones - £100,000-per-week

8. Thiago Silva - £110,000-per-week

7. Ruben Dias - £115,385-per-week

=4. Victor Lindelof - £120,000-per-week

=4. Aymeric Laporte - £120,000-per-week

=4. Yerry Mina - £120,000-per-week

3. Virgil van Dijk - £180,000-per-week

2. Harry Maguire - £190,000-per-week

1. Raphael Varane - £214,000-per-week

Varane will become the highest-paid centre-back in the Premier League if he passes his medical.

It's no wonder he signed for United when they are offering him so much money.

Maguire, who will be Varane's partner at the back, earns just more than arguably the best centre-back in the world, Van Dijk.

Dias was the Premier League's best centre-back last season but earns less than Lindelof and Mina.

Silva and Rudiger also make the top 10, with 11 Premier League centre-backs earning £100,000-per-week or more.

