Wolves Transfer News: Molineux side in talks to land 67-cap midfielder

Wolves are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey this summer, according to Sport.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ramsey?

The Italian giants are reportedly keen on bringing Miralem Pjanic back to the club after selling him to Barcelona last year, and they could try to offload Ramsey in order to facilitate this move.

Wolves and Tottenham want to sign the Welsh midfielder, and it is claimed that both Premier League clubs have held advanced negotiations with Juventus over bringing the 30-year-old back to England.

How has Ramsey previously fared in English football?

Ramsey is vastly experienced when it comes to playing in England, having racked up 371 appearances during his time at Arsenal, while also enjoying spells at Cardiff and Nottingham Forest in his younger days.

The 6 foot midfielder scored 65 goals when playing for the Gunners, and helped the side win three FA Cups in four seasons between 2014 and 2017. Indeed, arguably his finest moments in an Arsenal shirt came in the FA Cup as he netted winning goals in Arsenal's first and third triumphs over Hull City and Chelsea, respectively.

How did Ramsey perform at Euro 2020?

After Wales were held to a 1-1 draw in their opening game of the tournament against Switzerland, Ramsey came to the fore in the second group match.

Taking on Turkey, Ramsey broke the deadlock as Wales went on to win the contest 2-0. WhoScored statistics highlighted how Ramsey was a constant menace, with the 67-cap international registering three shots on target and delivering two key passes.

Ramsey's display was praised afterwards by Wales manager Robert Page. As quoted by The Independent, Page referred to how Ramsey's condition had been specifically managed, and that approach had paid off.

He said: “We couldn’t push him too hard too soon because it would have had a negative impact on him and we didn’t want to take that risk.

“We’ve dealt with him slightly differently and we are reaping the rewards of it.

“He looks extremely fit. He’s making tackles on the edge of our box, he did the same against Switzerland when they were countering. It was a phenomenal performance.”

Would he be a good addition to Wolves' squad?

Ramsey has proven his worth in the Premier League before, so if he can reproduce his best form he could be an excellent addition to Wolves' squad.

However, there may be some concerns about the fitness issues that he has had in recent seasons. Since joining Juventus, Ramsey has been troubled by a number of minor injuries which have stalled his progress in Serie A.

As Page alluded to, Ramsey had to be carefully monitored during Euro 2020 to give him the best opportunity to perform well for his country. This was manageable over a short period of time but to keep Ramsey fit could be a difficult challenge for Wolves' medical department across the course of a full season.

Bearing this in mind, Wolves should perhaps steer clear of going after Ramsey as it seems that he cannot be trusted to maintain his fitness levels for prolonged periods.

