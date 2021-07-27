Tottenham transfer news: Paratici eyes shock deal for £187k p/w maestro

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Aaron Ramsey?

La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Spurs are eyeing a move to snap up Juventus' Ramsey this summer.

Paratici was in charge of transfers at Juve when Ramsey moved to Italy as a free agent and now the Italian could now bring the former Arsenal man back to north London - but this time for their bitter rivals.

According to Salary Sport, Ramsey is currently earning a weekly wage of £187,000 and his deal is set to expire in June 2023 when he will be free to leave the club for nothing.

What has Sol Campbell said about Ramsey?

Former Tottenham and Arsenal defender Campbell recently waxed lyrical over the Wales international, describing him as a top class player.

Speaking to talkSPORT in June about Wales' Euro 2020 win over Turkey, Campbell said, "Aaron Ramsey makes amazing runs. The timings are to perfection, it’s incredible. He’s got a knack of getting in there.

"You need those players who can get in there. You need those guys who can smell, ‘something’s opening up here."

The former England international added, "He’s working hard, he’s making great runs. He’s a top, top class player. Maybe he’s in the shop window!"

Did Ramsey feature often for Juventus last season?

The 30-year-old struggled for game time with Juventus last season as he made just 13 starts for the Italian giants in Serie A - equating to only 1093 minutes of action. This is partially explained by injuries, although he did remain an unused substitute on eight occasions in Italy's top flight.

Despite limited appearances for the Turin side, Ramsey still managed to register six league goal contributions and earned himself a call-up to the Wales side for the European Championships where he netted once in four games.

Would it be a bold move for Tottenham to sign Ramsey?

Arguably yes.

There is certainly a risk that he may not be too popular with the Tottenham faithful considering his previous allegiances to north London rivals Arsenal.

Ramsey has also been plagued with injuries throughout his career and last season was no different as he missed nine games, equating to 61 days out of action. This shows how a potentially unpopular swoop for the midfielder could easily backfire on them.

With the above in mind, Tottenham would be better off steering clear of Ramsey this summer.

