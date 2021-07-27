Celtic Latest News: When Carl Starfelt will join Hoops training

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou expects recent £4m signing Carl Starfelt to begin training with his new teammates this week, Radio Clyde sports editor Alison Conroy reports.

What's the latest news involving Carl Starfelt?

Starleft has been self-isolating after joining the Hoops from Russian side Rubin Kazan.

Conroy has disclosed that Postecoglou expects the 25-year-old to join up with the rest of the squad when Celtic return from Denmark.

That will be on Thursday, as the Bhoys are currently abroad preparing to take on Midtjylland in a Champions League qualifier on Wednesday night.

Enter Giveaway

When could Starfelt make his Celtic debut?

Significantly, Conroy reveals that the Celtic boss believes that the Swede should be available for selection for the first league game of the season, against Hearts on Saturday night.

What could Celtic's defence look like vs Hearts?

If Starfelt does make his Hoops debut at Tynecastle, then he would be playing alongside either Stephen Welsh or Nir Bitton. Christopher Jullien is still out injured.

Long-term, Jullien and Starfelt will likely be the first-choice pairing at the back. The Frenchman has been a regular in the Hoops side when fit, making 61 appearances in two seasons.

As for Starlfelt, it would be a surprise if Celtic spent £4m on a centre-back and didn't make him first-choice.

As Bitton will not play for Celtic in Denmark due to a suspension, he might be selected for the Hearts game. Bitton will be fresh and eager to make up for his red card against Midtjylland when the Hoops travel to Edinburgh.

1 of 10 Who is this? Willo Flood Adam Virgo

Would it be a gamble to start Starfelt against Hearts?

It would undeniably be a gamble starting Starfelt against Hearts. He will have, at most, only two days training with his new teammates before the game. Is that enough time for a player to familiarise themselves at a club? That will be up to Postecoglou to decide.

If Celtic had more players available for selection then Starfelt likely wouldn't start. He would be given time to bed in and get to know his team mates better. But that isn't an option at the moment.

Transfermarkt shows that the Celtic squad contains only four centre-backs - Welsh, Jullien, Starfelt and recent signing Ozase Urhoghide, who is yet to start a competitive game for the club. Bitton is a midfielder, but has played centre-back on numerous occasions.

This is a big week for the Celtic manager. He faces a huge match against Midtjylland which will decide the Hoops' future in the Champions League, and only three days later has a difficult trip to Hearts to navigate.

Two wins in those games would be the perfect start to Postecoglou's time in Scotland. Celtic would likely have a better chance of beating Hearts with Starfelt in the side, but Postecoglou may opt to play it safe and keep him on the bench. Only time will tell.

News Now - Sport News