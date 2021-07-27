West Ham Transfer News: Moyes wants 35-cap star who's been impressing Klopp

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham may try to sign Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, as revealed by The Express.

What's the latest transfer news involving Oxlade-Chamberlain?

The Hammers are reportedly considering making a move to bring Oxlade-Chamberlain over to east London on loan.

It is currently unknown as to whether Liverpool would be willing to let the 27-year-old leave Anfield on a temporary basis, or if he remains part of the club's plans heading into next season.

What is Oxlade-Chamberlain's record at Liverpool?

Having joined the Reds four years ago, Oxlade-Chamberlain's time on Merseyside has been badly affected by injury setbacks.

The 35-cap international has suffered two serious knee injuries in recent years, limiting him to just 104 appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's men.

When he has played, Oxlade-Chamberlain has been able to show his class, scoring 14 goals and 11 assists, with his latest strike coming in the penultimate match of last term against Burnley.

How has Oxlade-Chamberlain been exciting Klopp in pre-season?

With Roberto Firmino currently on holiday after playing in the Copa America, Oxlade Chamberlain has been handed the opportunity to play as a 'false nine' in the opening weeks of pre-season.

This is an unfamiliar role for the England man but he has impressed in the position, with Klopp admitting that it did not take long for him to realise that Oxlade-Chamberlain could play in this position more regularly moving forwards.

As quoted by the Daily Mail, Klopp said: "Ox you could see in the first few minutes immediately that it is an option, definitely. We will see how that goes on."

Could West Ham use him as a 'false nine' as well?

If Oxlade-Chamberlain does move to the London Stadium, this could potentially be a useful option for David Moyes next term.

The Scot only has Michail Antonio as a recognised striker in his squad currently, so bringing in Oxlade-Chamberlain may allow the 31-year-old to have the occasional breather during what promises to be a packed schedule, with West Ham set to compete in Europe.

Oxlade-Chamberlain's experience of playing in midfield may also give the Irons' attack a different dimension, as he could drop deeper at times to link up the play with the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma either side of him.

Meanwhile, he can also play on either wing, meaning that Moyes could use Oxlade-Chamberlain in a number of different ways if West Ham do step up their interest in the Liverpool player this summer.

