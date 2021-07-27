Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Victor Wanyama has had a decent career as a professional footballer.

The Kenyan midfielder excelled in Scottish football with Celtic before impressing in the Premier League with Southampton and Tottenham.

Now 30, Wanyama plies his trade in Major League Soccer with CF Montréal.

Wanyama played for Montreal in their MLS game against New England Revolution last weekend.

Unfortunately for Wanyama, he could not prevent his side losing 2-1.

The defensive midfielder would have no doubt been disappointed but his mood improved drastically as he made his way to the changing room after the game.

A fan inside the ground had a sign directed at Wanyama which read: "Will trade spaghetti for kit."

Wanyama was happy enough to oblige as he accepted the trade.

The fan looked ecstatic with his shirt but Wanyama was arguably even happier with the spaghetti.

You may be wondering why Wanyama decided to trade his shirt for spaghetti.

A tweet from nine years ago explains the fan's sign and Wanyama's actions.

On May 7, 2012, Wanyama posted an iconic tweet which went viral. It read: "I had spaghetti and it was very nice I enjoyed it."

Tottenham made reference to the tweet when he signed for the club in 2016.

They posted an image of Wanyama holding spaghetti with the caption: "We signed Victor Wanyama and he was very nice we enjoyed it."

Thus, the fan decided to try his luck by offering Wanyama spaghetti for his shirt and it worked a treat.

Nine years on from that iconic tweet and one thing is clear: Wanyama still loves spaghetti.

