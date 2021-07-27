Newcastle United quiz: Can you name the shirt numbers of these past & present Magpies players?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After experiencing an inconsistent 2020/21 campaign in the Premier League, it will be intriguing to see whether Newcastle United are able to push on under the guidance of Steve Bruce next season.

Whilst the Magpies manager has opted to part ways with several players this summer, he has yet to draft in any fresh faces despite the fact that the season begins next month.

With Andy Carroll vacating the number seven shirt at St James' Park, Newcastle may decide to draft in a replacement for the forward who ultimately failed to deliver the goods during his second spell at the club.

Ahead of the the Magpies' opening weekend clash with West Ham United, there has been a significant change in terms of shirt numbers.

Callum Wilson will don the famous number nine shirt next season with Joelinton taking up the jersey vacated by Carroll.

Having illustrated some real signs of promise during his debut campaign at Newcastle, Wilson will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Alan Shearer, Jackie Milburn and Malcolm Macdonald by producing some memorable moments in the coming years.

Providing that the England international is able to reach double-figures in terms of league goals again in the new term, he may end up playing a major role in helping his side achieve a relative amount of success in the top-flight.

Here, in our latest GIVEMESPORT quiz, we have decided to test out your Newcastle knowledge by asking you to match up these past and present players with their respective shirt numbers.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below!

