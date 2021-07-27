Everton Transfer News: Toffees could complete attack with swoop for 11-assist star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton are keen on signing Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, as reported by 90min.

What's the latest transfer news involving Bailey?

The 23-year-old has been attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs, with Aston Villa, Leicester City, Wolves and Southampton joining Everton in keeping tabs on Bailey.

The Toffees recently did business with Leverkusen when they signed Demarai Gray last week, and they could now make a move for another of the German club's players in the coming weeks.

What were Bailey's stats in 2020/21?

Bailey demonstrated in 2020/21 that he has developed into the complete modern-day wide forward.

He featured in 40 matches across all competitions, scoring 15 goals in these games. Meanwhile, he also showed that he can create chances at will as he produced 11 assists, with nine of those coming when in league action.

As per WhoScored, Bailey delivered 48 key passes in the Bundesliga - more than any of his teammates.

How did Bailey fare at the 2021 Gold Cup?

Bailey was called up by Jamaica for this month's Gold Cup, and he started both of the team's opening two wins against Suriname and Guadeloupe. In the latter match, he registered another assist as he looked to be continuing the fine form that he showed at club level.

However, Bailey was then surprisingly left on the bench for Jamaica's final group game against Costa Rica and their quarter-final tie with the USA. This decision did not pay off, with Jamaica losing both fixtures as they exited the competition at the last eight stage.

Could he complete Everton's attack?

Bailey does have the potential to fix a problem for Everton next season if he does move to Goodison Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison were regulars in the team last term, making 33 and 34 appearances, respectively. However, Carlo Ancelotti struggled to find a consistently reliable right winger.

James Rodriguez was used in this role at times but it could be argued that he is better suited to playing more centrally and dictating the play from the No. 10 position. Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi was also tried on the right flank but he was hardly convincing, as he managed to deliver just three goal contributions in the league.

Bailey can play from either wing, and it seems that he could be complement Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison perfectly if Rafael Benitez plays him on the right-hand side.

The nine-cap international is capable of scoring and creating goals, and this particular skill set could allow Everton to have a well-rounded front three heading into the 2021/22 season.

