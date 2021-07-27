Tottenham Transfer News: Mino Raiola makes offer to Spurs

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Mino Raiola made a proposal to Tottenham about Inter Milan defender Stefan De Vrij.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Stefan De Vrij?

Galetti claims that there has been contact between super-agent Raiola and Tottenham this summer in regards to a potential transfer for Inter Milan’s De Vrij.

The journalist reveals that Raiola made a proposal to Tottenham over the Dutch centre-back, however Spurs are not currently interested in signing him and are instead pursuing another target.

Who are Tottenham pursuing instead of De Vrij?

Galetti reveals that Tottenham are strongly focused on signing Atalanta's Cristian Romero this summer. Famed journalist Fabrizio Romano recently backed up Galetti's claims and suggested that Spurs are working on a deal for the defender.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, "Tottenham are thinking of him, yes. He’s not advanced like saying they are close to reaching an agreement.

"I’m told that there is a big gap between Atalanta and Tottenham at the moment, but they are working on it. Romero is one of the names on the list.”

How does De Vrij compare to Romero?

According to WhoScored, Romero was Atalanta's best performing centre-back in Serie A last season with a rating of 7.14 - in comparison, the 49-cap Netherlands international had a rating of just 6.89.

The Atalanta defender was dominant in the air having won 3.6 aerial duels per league game and he also made 3.1 interceptions each match. De Vrij struggled in both departments with two and 1.3 respectively.

The 29-year-old did however boast more clearances per league match with 2.9 to his name, with Romero making 2.2. Based on these statistics, it appears that Tottenham are making the right decision over pursuing a move for Romero instead of De Vrij.

What has been said about De Vrij?

Former Dutch defensive midfielder Kees Kwakman was recently full of praise for De Vrij and claimed he is a top defender that's doing everything right.

Speaking on ESPN Football Talk last month as per CCEIT, Kwakman said, “I think [De Vrij is] such a top defender. When you see him, you think he’s not that strong, it‘s not that fast… But he can do anything. He’s doing everything right.”

Kwakman's words suggest that De Vrij could also be a good option for Spurs this summer. However, the statistics give Romero the edge and it appears that the Argentine could be the better signing for the north London outfit.

